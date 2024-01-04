Biloxi FD responds after truck bursts into flames

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - According to witnesses, a ride-share driver and his passengers escaped what turned into an explosive truck fire on Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at the intersection of Fernwood Drive and DeBuys Road. The driver told bystanders he was driving a woman and her child when he saw smoke and then fire.

All three quickly escaped the burning truck.

Police stopped traffic and moved spectators back as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

