WLOX Careers
GCW Deals

Biloxi FD responds after truck bursts into flames

Three passengers escaped the blaze with no injuries.
Three passengers escaped the blaze with no injuries.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - According to witnesses, a ride-share driver and his passengers escaped what turned into an explosive truck fire on Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at the intersection of Fernwood Drive and DeBuys Road. The driver told bystanders he was driving a woman and her child when he saw smoke and then fire.

All three quickly escaped the burning truck.

Police stopped traffic and moved spectators back as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major changes are coming to a popular Biloxi-based shopping center at Pass and Popp’s Ferry...
Re-Do Vendor Mall among shops priced out of business as construction on new Rouses location moves forward
Eddie Demetrius Baker, 29
Second suspect in Biloxi homicide case taken into custody
(Source: MGN)
Emergency road closure issued in Gulfport
Multiple county courthouses in Harrison County were evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb...
Bomb threat at multiple courthouses in Harrison County
Mississippi State Capitol
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat shut down Mississippi State Capitol

Latest News

Jason Michael Gibson, 38
D’Iberville man arrested for burglary after evading arrest, hiding in attic
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) catches a pass against the New York...
New Orleans WR/KR Rashid Shaheed named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games
We are in the middle of peak oyster season in coastal Mississippi. To help those who harvest,...
USM students, professors create oyster forecasting model
Multiple county courthouses in Harrison County were evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb...
Bomb threat at multiple courthouses in Harrison County