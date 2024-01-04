WLOX Careers
Alabama right tackle JC Latham announces plans to enter the NFL draft

Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham plans to enter the NFL draft.
Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham speaks to reporters during a press conference on Thursday,...
Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham speaks to reporters during a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. Alabama is scheduled to play against Michigan on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl, a semifinal in the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)a(Ryan Sun | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham plans to enter the NFL draft.

Latham, a two-year starter at right tackle, announced his decision Wednesday in a post on Instagram. He was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference pick this season as a junior and earned second-team Associated Press All-America honors.

“I will always be thankful to coach (Nick) Saban and his staff for their commitment to developing me into the best version of myself both on and off the field,” Latham said. "My teammates and I have built bonds that will last a lifetime and it's been the greatest honor of my life taking the field with them for the past 3 years."

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner had already told reporters after Monday night’s Rose Bowl loss to Michigan that he is heading to the NFL. Both are projected as potential first-round picks.

Starting center Seth McLaughlin is among the Crimson Tide players who have entered the transfer portal.

