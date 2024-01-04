WLOX Careers
GCW Deals

2-month-old baby dies after being diagnosed with RSV and rhinovirus, family says

Lilliah Shirley, a 2-month-old baby in Georgia, has reportedly died after battling RSV and...
Lilliah Shirley, a 2-month-old baby in Georgia, has reportedly died after battling RSV and rhinovirus.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - A baby in Georgia has reportedly died after battling RSV and rhinovirus.

The Shirley family says their baby Lilliah Shirley died this week after she was diagnosed with the viruses last year.

WSB reports the 2-month-old infant suffered from a brain bleed and seizures before she died. Lilliah was also put on a ventilator.

Lilliah’s aunt, Angel Shirley, started a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses.

She said that her niece “entered into the arms of Jesus” on Tuesday.

Angel Shirley added, “She fought such a good fight and has brought so many people together and was definitely loved by many!”

According to reports, Lilliah was first diagnosed with the viruses on Nov. 28, 2023.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious. Infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV and need hospitalization, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Associated Press reported last month that RSV infections rose sharply in some parts of the country, nearly filling hospital emergency departments in Georgia, Texas and some other states.

According to the CDC, rhinoviruses are the most frequent cause of the common cold. Most rhinovirus infections are mild, but they can cause severe illness.

“As our family goes through this hard time, I ask that y’all mainly keep her parents in prayer as well as the rest of the family,” Angel Shirley shared.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi Police arrested Joshua Ivan Crawford, 40, on several charges following a 5-hour...
Biloxi man arrested after 5-hour standoff with police
Major changes are coming to a popular Biloxi-based shopping center at Pass and Popp’s Ferry...
Re-Do Vendor Mall among shops priced out of business as construction on new Rouses location moves forward
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tanisha Chaisson, 43, at a home in Vancleave for...
Fourth suspect arrested in Jackson County shooting
Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway
The Hancock County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the person killed in the wreck.
Pedestrian killed walking on Hwy 607 in Hancock County identified

Latest News

A 5-year-old was killed in a house fire and an infant airlifted to the burn center on...
Child killed in house fire, infant airlifted
In this image taken from video, 13-year-old player named Willis Gibson reacts after playing a...
13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the ‘unbeatable’ Tetris — by breaking it
FILE - Jeffrey Epstein appears in court, July 30, 2008, in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Monday,...
Unsealed court records offer new detail on old sex abuse allegations against Jeffrey Epstein
Illyria Edwards, 27, died in a crash on New Year's Eve while she was driving to pick up her...
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Mother of 3 dies in crash while driving to pick up her children