Wednesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
It’s a wet start to Wednesday. These rain showers will likely continue across much of South Mississippi through at least 9 AM. Then, getting closer to noon the rain should begin to taper off for some parts of our area. By this afternoon, things should be drying up as the rain moves away. Today’s temps will be in the chilly 40s for most of the day. But, perhaps temps may briefly pop up into the lower 50s at some point this afternoon if we can get a few sunny breaks in the clouds. Today’s weather is brought by a Gulf Coast low pressure system moving eastward across our region. Due to this low pressure system nearby, our winds are expected to become quite breezy at 10 to 20 mph with higher even gusts today, especially between noon and 3PM. Heading into this evening, the sky should eventually clear and temps will become cold with 30s overnight into early Thursday.

