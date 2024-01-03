WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Showers end this afternoon. Cold tonight.

Showers end today. Cold again tonight.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been a chilly, rainy morning, but the rain will end this afternoon. It’s still going to be breezy and chilly this afternoon with highs in the low 50s. We may see a little more sunshine this afternoon, too.

Get ready for a cold night tonight! Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s by Thursday morning. People, pets, and plants need to be protected tonight. Thursday will be a beautiful and chilly day with highs in the upper 50s. Friday morning looks dry, but another low pressure system will likely bring showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall may be possible, too.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and cool. Highs will be in the low 60s. Another round of rain will be moving through by Monday and Tuesday.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi Police arrested Joshua Ivan Crawford, 40, on several charges following a 5-hour...
Biloxi man arrested after 5-hour standoff with police
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tanisha Chaisson, 43, at a home in Vancleave for...
Fourth suspect arrested in Jackson County shooting
Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway
Major changes are coming to a popular Biloxi-based shopping center at Pass and Popp’s Ferry...
Re-Do Vendor Mall among shops priced out of business as construction on new Rouses location moves forward
Fatal crash generic image
2 teens have died in early morning New Year’s Day crash

Latest News

wlox logo
Wednesday’s Forecast
Harper Robinson braved the wet and cold weather to share what your morning commute may look like.
Rainy, chilly weather on the Coast
Showers end today. Cold again tonight.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
It's a damp Wednesday across South Mississippi as rain showers dominate the scene.
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast