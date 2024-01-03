Showers end this afternoon. Cold tonight.

It’s been a chilly, rainy morning, but the rain will end this afternoon. It’s still going to be breezy and chilly this afternoon with highs in the low 50s. We may see a little more sunshine this afternoon, too.

Get ready for a cold night tonight! Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s by Thursday morning. People, pets, and plants need to be protected tonight. Thursday will be a beautiful and chilly day with highs in the upper 50s. Friday morning looks dry, but another low pressure system will likely bring showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall may be possible, too.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and cool. Highs will be in the low 60s. Another round of rain will be moving through by Monday and Tuesday.

