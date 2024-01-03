WLOX Careers
Second suspect in Biloxi homicide case taken into custody

Eddie Demetrius Baker, 29
Eddie Demetrius Baker, 29(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Eddie Demetrius Baker, 29, surrendered himself to officers at the Biloxi Police Department while accompanied by an attorney.

Baker is one of two suspects in a homicide that took place on November 10, 2023, on Esters Boulevard in Biloxi. When officials arrived to the scene of the shooting, a man was discovered dead as the result of several gunshot wounds. Following an investigation, Baker was established as a suspect.

RELATED: One dead following shooting in Biloxi, no suspects identified

The second suspect, Tymos Davion Carter, was arrested at his home in Hattiesburg on December 12, 2023. He was later taken to the Harrison County Jail.

Tymos Carter, 27, of Hattiesburg, is currently being held at the Harrison County Jail with no...
Tymos Carter, 27, of Hattiesburg, is currently being held at the Harrison County Jail with no bond, as issued by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.(Harrison County Jail)

RELATED: Man charged for Biloxi homicide after Hattiesburg arrest Tuesday; 2nd suspect still at large

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact the Biloxi PD Criminal Investigation unit at 228-435-6112 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

