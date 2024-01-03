Second suspect in Biloxi homicide case taken into custody

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Eddie Demetrius Baker, 29, surrendered himself to officers at the Biloxi Police Department while accompanied by an attorney.

Baker is one of two suspects in a homicide that took place on November 10, 2023, on Esters Boulevard in Biloxi. When officials arrived to the scene of the shooting, a man was discovered dead as the result of several gunshot wounds. Following an investigation, Baker was established as a suspect.

The second suspect, Tymos Davion Carter, was arrested at his home in Hattiesburg on December 12, 2023. He was later taken to the Harrison County Jail.

Tymos Carter, 27, of Hattiesburg, is currently being held at the Harrison County Jail with no bond, as issued by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain. (Harrison County Jail)

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact the Biloxi PD Criminal Investigation unit at 228-435-6112 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

