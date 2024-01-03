Re-Do Vendor Mall among shops priced out of business as construction on new Rouses location moves forward

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Major changes are coming to a popular Biloxi-based shopping center at Pass and Popp’s Ferry Road as construction on a new Rouses location moves forward.

The owners of the shopping center have big plans for renovations and bringing in national retailers. But one local shop says the changes are pricing him out of the market.

A month-long move-out is ahead for Re-Do Vendor Mall. After five years, the thrift and consignment business is closing after learning the rent would increase triple.

Co-owner Anthony Hinton says the moment he found out, he knew they would have to close.

“I couldn’t charge my vendors three times as much as what they’re paying now, they would make nothing,” he says. “Times are tough and it’s hard to keep the doors open as it is nowadays.”

Hinton says it’s devastating to see many small shops like his getting pushed out of business.

“They’re pushing the small, mom-and-pop businesses like us out and it’s really sad knowing that small business is what made the country today what it is but yet nobody’s backing us up or giving us any encouragement or enforcement to help us out or pass a bill to help us out or something on this rent because these landlords are getting really greedy with this rent,” Anthony said.

But not just local businesses are moving out. CATO’s fashion closed in December. We reached out to the shopping center owner, X3 Tango Development Group. Partner Ty Gill told WLOX in a statement:

“We are proud to report that the Popp’s Ferry Center is going through significant upgrades. The addition of Rouse’s Market as our anchor tenant will bring the community an excellent place to shop. It is unfortunate that some existing businesses will be relocating to other locations, however, X3Tango Development Group has plans for those spaces and will be announcing the new plans very soon. X3 Tango LLC is a local South Mississippi Development Group focused on the betterment of our community and how we can best serve and enhance our local shopping experiences. Bringing the best businesses and services to the MS Gulf Coast while restoring the beauty of this once-energized shopping center in Biloxi for all who live and work here is a core focus of our development goals.”

For Hinton’s wife Carmen, the rent hike was a gut punch.

“We have close to about one hundred different vendors here,” Carmen says. “Most of them have been with us since we opened so. They’re like family and close friends so we’re doing our best to try and place them in our other locations.”

Jill Lori is one of those original vendors. She sells vintage items with an artistic twist and has found a new location in another vendor mall, still moving isn’t easy.

“I’ve been with Re-Do since the day they started almost,” Jill says. “It takes a lot of work, but you know we will survive and when we move, we’re going to be all separated and some are going to Finders Keepers and others are going to Long Beach so we should survive.”

Right now, the company’s goal is to have everything cleared out of the space. The Re-Do co-owners have no plans at this time to open in a new location after the doors close here at the end of the month.

Re-Do vendors are currently running 50% off liquidation sales until Jan. 14. Re-Do is located at 2394 Pass Road in Biloxi.

X3Tango Development Group says Rouses is projected to open early fall of 2024.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.