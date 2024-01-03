Newly sworn-in sheriff Mitchell Mixon ready to lead deputies of George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - With 27 years of law enforcement experience, newly sworn-in sheriff Mitchell Mixon says he is ready to lead the deputies of George County.

“As of today, we have a full staff. I’ve got 22 full-time deputies and several part-time and some reserves as well,” Mixon said. “And we’ve been able to recruit most of these people from within George County.”

“I actually started at Lucedale PD, worked at the Police Department and Sheriff’s Department, and even worked in the investigation division at a state prison for a while, so I got a little touch of all of it. As you know, the sheriff is responsible for the jail and by working at the Department of Corrections, it gave me some valuable experience there.”

Sheriff Mixon also points to outgoing Sheriff Havard for being instrumental in the leadership transition.

“He’s been above and beyond to get things in order,” Mixon said regarding Sheriff Havard. “He pointed out things I may have issues with, some things that I discussed with him and he said that would be a good idea, I’ll just have to get backing.”

“It’s not that we’re making a huge change, but sometimes the slightest change means a lot. Any little change will change the morale in the men and that’s what I’m seeing in them right now. They’re ready to get out here and get to work.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.