Mississippi State Capitol on lockdown due to bomb threat

Mississippi State Capitol
Mississippi State Capitol(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Capitol is on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, according to Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin.

After confirming the lockdown due to a bomb threat, Martin would only release a statement to the media about the investigation.

Both Georgia and Kentucky’s Capitol buildings also had to be evacuated early Wednesday due to bomb threats, however, there are no reports of the incidents being related.

