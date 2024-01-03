Mississippi State Capitol on lockdown due to bomb threat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Capitol is on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, according to Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin.

After confirming the lockdown due to a bomb threat, Martin would only release a statement to the media about the investigation.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety was notified earlier this morning of suspicious activity in and around the Mississippi State Capitol. Anyone conducting business at the Capitol should confirm delays regarding business hours for the day or visit legislature.ms.gov for updates. Standard emergency procedures are being followed and conducted. At this time, no further comment will be made and additional information will be provided when possible.

Both Georgia and Kentucky’s Capitol buildings also had to be evacuated early Wednesday due to bomb threats, however, there are no reports of the incidents being related.

