Judge Claiborne “Buddy” McDonald IV dies at 75

Circuit Judge Claiborne “Buddy” McDonald IV died at Forrest General Hospital on January 1 at...
Circuit Judge Claiborne "Buddy" McDonald IV died at Forrest General Hospital on January 1 at the age of 75, according McDonald Funeral Home in Picayune.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Circuit Judge Claiborne “Buddy” McDonald IV of Picayune died at Forrest General Hospital on January 1 at the age of 75, according McDonald Funeral Home.

Judge McDonald served as Circuit Judge for the 15th district for eight years and was an assistant district attorney for 16 years, according to the state’s Administrative Office of Courts. That district includes Pearl River County.

McDonald is survived by his wife, Suzy, his brother, 4 children, and 13 grandchildren.

Beverly Pettigrew Kraft with the state judiciary said in a press release, “Colleagues and friends remembered Judge McDonald as a brilliant and well-respected jurist and public servant whose death is a devastating loss to the community.”

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, and another visitation will take place on Friday, January 5 from 10 a.m. to noon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held following Friday’s visitation.

You can view the full obituary here.

