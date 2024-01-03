Health professionals report spike in COVID, influenza, and RSV cases

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Respiratory illnesses are rising as people return from visiting with family over the holidays.

Health professionals with AlphaCare Urgent Care in Gulfport said patients are showing symptoms like congestion, coughing, sore throat, and nausea. Nearly 70 people are visiting the clinic daily.

Surging positive cases of Influenza A and B, COVID, and RSV were among the most common.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control reported the worst of the illness season is yet to come.

Right now, New Mexico and Southeastern states seeing the highest levels of viruses.

“Keep your distance from people, wash your hands, cover your coughs. The CDC is still recommending for at least COVID, we isolate for five days for symptom onset. For influenza, if we catch it early we do have Tamiflu and ZOfluza that we can get people started on to decrease the severity and length of the illness,” Amanda Scorsone, a nurse practitioner with AlphaCare Urgent Care said.

During the final week of 2023, close to $30,000 people nationwide were hospitalized with COVID. The Centers for Disease Control also states more than 14,000 Americans were hospitalized for the flu.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.