WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Health professionals report spike in COVID, influenza, and RSV cases

Respiratory illnesses are rising as people return from visiting with family over the holidays.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Respiratory illnesses are rising as people return from visiting with family over the holidays.

Health professionals with AlphaCare Urgent Care in Gulfport said patients are showing symptoms like congestion, coughing, sore throat, and nausea. Nearly 70 people are visiting the clinic daily.

Surging positive cases of Influenza A and B, COVID, and RSV were among the most common.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control reported the worst of the illness season is yet to come.

Right now, New Mexico and Southeastern states seeing the highest levels of viruses.

“Keep your distance from people, wash your hands, cover your coughs. The CDC is still recommending for at least COVID, we isolate for five days for symptom onset. For influenza, if we catch it early we do have Tamiflu and ZOfluza that we can get people started on to decrease the severity and length of the illness,” Amanda Scorsone, a nurse practitioner with AlphaCare Urgent Care said.

During the final week of 2023, close to $30,000 people nationwide were hospitalized with COVID. The Centers for Disease Control also states more than 14,000 Americans were hospitalized for the flu.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
2 teens have died in early morning New Year’s Day crash
Biloxi Police arrested Joshua Ivan Crawford, 40, on several charges following a 5-hour...
Biloxi man arrested after 5-hour standoff with police
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tanisha Chaisson, 43, at a home in Vancleave for...
Fourth suspect arrested in Jackson County shooting
Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway
5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)
Judge temporarily blocks new court in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast Jan 2, 2024 10 p.m.
Cold rain Wednesday, dry Thursday, stormy Friday
The new year brings new possibilities for local governments to grow and expand.
George County leaders give positive outlook for the new year
Biloxi city leaders kicked off their new year with its first city council meeting earlier this...
Biloxi city leaders hold first meeting of the New Year amid position changes and Carnival season
With 27 years of law enforcement experience, newly sworn-in sheriff Mitchell Mixon says he is...
Newly sworn-in sheriff Mitchell Mixon ready to lead deputies of George County