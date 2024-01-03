George County leaders give positive outlook for the new year

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As newly elected officials took their oath of office on Tuesday, George County leaders touted the positive economic outlook for the new year.

“2024 is looking like it will be a banner year again. This will be our second or third year in a row to punch above our weight class,” Ken Flannigan, the County’s Public Affairs Manager said.

Among the financial accomplishments, he points to George County’s recent agreement with Amazon to extend its rural delivery service into 2025.

“Every morning, at two or three in the morning, Amazon drops off all the packages for George, Greene, and parts of Stone County,” he explained. “Through the lease, they have with our county building, drivers then come through, kind of like Uber, and pick up packages throughout the day and deliver them. It’s created 12 to 24 new jobs in George County.”

In late 2023, a new Love’s Travel Center opened at the corner of Highway 98 & 198.

”We estimate that it will be between a nine and a nine and a half million dollar travel center,” Flannigan said. “That’s really what you want for increasing tax revenue. You don’t want to increase the taxes for your current businesses and homeowners. But when you bring in a new business, that’s new growth and new tax revenue, it’s really great for a county our size.”

Beyond growing business, the county is also constructing a new bridge to cross the Pascagoula River.

“The Merrell Bridge is a 16.3 million dollar federal grant, a 17.3 million dollar project. That’s straight up and down transportation. Then you look at Love’s and Amazon and all the small businesses we’ve had open, it’s just a really good mixture of economic development.”

