Four killed in Mississippi hunting accidents in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a tragic season for hunters with the year 2023 ending with four people losing their lives in hunting accidents in the state.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks has some reminders for you when looking for that prize buck.

The law enforcement division of the MDWFP is investigating those cases.

In early December while rabbit hunting, an 11-year-old in Jones County was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by his 12-year-old sister. He later died.

“We stress how much hunter education means to folks, and what they need to do,” said Major Chris Clark with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. “You can hog hunt at night. You can do coyotes, stuff like that, but not deer and other animals.”

Another ongoing investigation is the shooting of an unidentified man in Smith County. He was alone hunting on December 30.

“Be mindful of your target. That is the main thing. Do wear your hunter orange,” said Clark. “Make sure somebody knows where you’re going and when you’re coming out.”

Within hours on the same day, 17-year-old Hayden Bonta of Ocean Springs died in a tree stand accident in Carroll County.

“Technology today, if you buy a stand, they’ve got a certain standard they have to go by,” said Clark. “So long as you do as your directions say, you’re perfectly safe. You’ve just got to be careful getting in and out of them.”

In 2022, three Mississippians died in hunting accidents.

“We actually have had a few less incidents, but we’ve had one more fatality this time,” added Clark.

While hunting, make sure you are licensed and educated in hunting safety, avoid hunting at night and always let someone know where you are. Deer hunting season continues through the end of January.

For more information, go to www.mdwfp.com.

