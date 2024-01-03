WLOX Careers
Biloxi National Cemetery is requesting volunteers to help pick up wreaths

Volunteers are needed this Saturday to help puck up Christmas wreaths at the Biloxi National...
Volunteers are needed this Saturday to help puck up Christmas wreaths at the Biloxi National Cemetery.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi National Cemetery is asking for volunteers to help pick up Christmas wreaths on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Back in November, volunteers laid out 30,000 wreaths to honor those buried in the cemetery.

Volunteers should arrive at the cemetery by 8 a.m. Saturday morning to help pick up the wreaths.

