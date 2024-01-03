Biloxi National Cemetery is requesting volunteers to help pick up wreaths

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi National Cemetery is asking for volunteers to help pick up Christmas wreaths on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Back in November, volunteers laid out 30,000 wreaths to honor those buried in the cemetery.

Volunteers should arrive at the cemetery by 8 a.m. Saturday morning to help pick up the wreaths.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.