Biloxi city leaders hold first meeting of the New Year amid position changes and Carnival season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was business as usual in the Biloxi council chambers as council members began their first meeting of the new year. But among the familiar faces, one figure was missing.

The council accepted Nathan Barrett’s resignation letter in the meeting as he started a new chapter in his career as the Harrison County Supervisor, a milestone that city leaders are looking forward to for him.

“We’re appreciative of everything he has done for the city. He’s part of the city and will do some great things together that we’ve always done but now as a supervisor. We’re looking forward to it,” Mayor FoFo Gilich said.

“We’re lucky to have him on the council for the years he served in ward seven and lucky for me he’s going to be the supervisor for District Five which happened to be my district. So, I’m pleased,” Councilman Tisdale said.

The council says they will continue to operate as normal without Barrett and their first major event of the year just around the corner, Carnival season. And while that’s a time for almost everyone, one store in particular is expecting a grand time.

“We’re really excited to just celebrate all of the unique history and heritage of Mardi Gras here in Mississippi specifically,” Anna Harris said.

Anna Harris is the executive director for the Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum in downtown Biloxi. She is partnering with Biloxi and the Main Street Association to kick off the festivities this weekend with a parade in front of City Hall.

Harris says this is a special time for her and the museum because it brings in familiar faces while also giving people the chance to fully understand the celebrations.

“I get to see people you often don’t see, see the pictures here on the wall and the costumes here. It’s a really fun time to bring your family out and learn a bit more about the history that goes into what we’re celebrating this holiday,” Harris said.

“What’s cool is each area has its own tradition. We’re focusing on what’s happening here in Mississippi and there’s so many wonderful pride and traditions that are unique to our area.” Something that city leaders also agree with. “There are a lot of balls and crews that have galas between now and Mardi Gras. It’s a good way to roll into the carnival festive season,” Tisdale said.

City leaders say while they are looking forward to seeing what 2024 has in store for Biloxi, their resolution is to make sure they can carry on the success they saw in 2023.

“I want to keep the folks in my ward informed on what’s going on and try to do a good job on that,” said Tisdale. “And if there’s ways, I can improve on that I’m open to them.”

“We broke a number of records as far as gaming and tourism and looking forward to another record year and a great season,” Mayor FoFo Gilich said. “We’re moving forward and everyone’s excited about the new year.”

The city will hold a special election next month to replace Nathan Barrett.

