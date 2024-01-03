WLOX Careers
Bay St. Louis man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges, faces maximum of 20 years

Sentencing for Nichols will be held on April 2, 2024.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Charles Jamaal Nichols, 37, of Bay St. Louis, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 68 grams of methamphetamine.

Nichols was originally taken into custody on July 13, 2023, following a traffic stop initiated by Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. During the stop, Nichols took off, leading deputies on a foot chase and throwing things as he ran.

Large shards of methamphetamine were recovered on the trail where Nichols ran, scattered throughout the grass, in gutters behind a nearby business and along a fence line. Officials recovered 68.5 grams of what was sent to the lab and confirmed to be 97% pure methamphetamine.

Sentencing for Nichols will be held on April 2, 2024. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the DEA and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose is prosecuting the case.

