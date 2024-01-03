WLOX Careers
‘Armed and dangerous’: Warrants issued in connection with shooting at Jackson hospital

Wallace and Bridges
Wallace and Bridges(Jackson Police Department)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two warrants have been issued in connection with a shooting at a South Jackson hospital.

On Tuesday, the Jackson Police Department announced arrest warrants had been issued for Jaylein Wallace and Deanna Bridges in connection with a December 17 shooting outside Merit Health Central hospital on Chadwick Drive.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Wallace is wanted on a murder charge and is considered armed and dangerous. Bridges is wanted for hindering prosecution, according to a JPD press release.

Both are believed to be in the Bolton/Edwards area. Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Wallace, 26, was previously indicted on an aggravated assault charge in December 2020 in connection with a 2017 shooting in Edwards.

In September 2021, that case was remanded to Wallace’s file due to what the District Attorney’s Office said was a lack of evidence.

“The victim cannot identify the defendant or anyone as the person who shot him,” the DA’s office wrote at the time. “A sole eyewitness alleges the defendant committed the shooting because he saw the defendant with a gun. However, without adequate evidence, the state cannot in good faith proceed in this matter.”

In March of 2021, Wallace again was taken into custody in connection with a shooting that left one child shot in the leg.

That incident also occurred in Edwards. It was unclear if that case ever moved forward.

