WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Weathered bomb washes up on beach, sheriff’s office says

A weathered bomb washed up on shore in California.
A weathered bomb washed up on shore in California.(Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) – An old bomb washed up on the California shore days after heavy surf pounded the coastline.

It was covered with debris, but recognizable for its distinctive missile shape.

The bomb turned up at Pajaro Dunes, which is between Santa Cruz and Monterey, on New Year’s Eve.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded and determined it was an inert military ordinance.

Once it was deemed safe, personnel from nearby Travis Air Force Base came to take it away.

Once it was deemed safe, the sheriff office's bomb squad took the missile away.
Once it was deemed safe, the sheriff office's bomb squad took the missile away.(Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)

The beach where the bomb washed up was among the areas evacuated last week as huge waves, some as high as 25 to 30 feet, churned along the coast.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
2 teens have died in early morning New Year’s Day crash
5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)
Judge temporarily blocks new court in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital
Michael Thomas
Arrest in traffic death of ambulance medic in Mobile, victim identified
Families celebrated the New Year with a balloon drop at Margaritaville, and crowds cheered at...
Welcome to 2024! South Mississippi rings in the new year
According to state law, drivers are required to move over to the next lane when an emergency...
State troopers highlight ‘Move Over’ law amid deadly crash

Latest News

Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan....
Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building; intrusion unrelated to Trump case, police say
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
The final suspect wanted for a shooting in Latimer last year has been arrested.
Fourth suspect arrested in Jackson County shooting
FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause
A Florida woman has filed a class action suit against The Hershey Co., accusing the chocolate...
Woman suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging