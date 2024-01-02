Tuesday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:37 AM CST
It sure feels like winter today! This morning’s temps are in the 30s with a wind chill possibly in the 20s. And this afternoon doesn’t bring a warm up at all with highs only in the 50s which is quite a bit cooler than yesterday’s highs in the upper 60s. Plan on crisp low humidity and rain-free conditions today thanks to dry high pressure nearby. But, don’t get used to it. A Gulf Coast low pressure system will bring us wetter and windier weather heading into tomorrow. For now, the latest timing suggests Coastal Mississippi’s highest chance for the heaviest rain with this system should be from around 6AM to Noon Wednesday even though a few showers may linger into the early afternoon.

