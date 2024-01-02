Tuesday’s Forecast

It sure feels like winter today! This morning’s temps are in the 30s with a wind chill possibly in the 20s. And this afternoon doesn’t bring a warm up at all with highs only in the 50s which is quite a bit cooler than yesterday’s highs in the upper 60s. Plan on crisp low humidity and rain-free conditions today thanks to dry high pressure nearby. But, don’t get used to it. A Gulf Coast low pressure system will bring us wetter and windier weather heading into tomorrow. For now, the latest timing suggests Coastal Mississippi’s highest chance for the heaviest rain with this system should be from around 6AM to Noon Wednesday even though a few showers may linger into the early afternoon.

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.