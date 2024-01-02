Small businesses receive mixed reactions from 2023 sales

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - According to the Small Business Administration, stores experienced a massive spike in seasonal spending throughout the holiday season. Benjamin Bond and his family were one of them.

“Our growth rate over the past three months has taken off,” Bond said.

Benjamin Bond and his family are the owners of Bubbly Babes. Their store is a year and a month old and is known for their home-made goods like their scented body butter.

“We’ll do batches where we make 16 to 20 at a time and have four stand mixers going off each different fragrance,” Bond said.

Bond says the holiday season of 2023 was a strong one for them as they slowly received a mixture of local customers and even ones from Louisiana.

“The busiest day we ever had was December 23rd,” Bond said. “They’re staying in Air BnB’s, the hotels. They’re in town eating, drinking, and having a good time and they’re a lot of fun. Now what we saw during Christmas, we’ve picked up a lot more locals as well as Louisiana folks and we’re seeing a lot more customers because they are looking for Christmas presents and such. And that’s exciting, that’s what we’re looking forward to next year.”

While Bond and other businesses enjoyed their 2023, their fellow business owners had a different experience.

“2023 was not better than 2022 and I am not optimistic that 2024 is going to be better than 2023. It’s just different,” Haydel said.

Lauren Haydel is the CEO and founder of Fleurty Girl. She has nine stores in Southeast Louisiana and one in Bay St. Louis. Haydel says 2023 was a rough year for her despite the strong start. She credits that to the multiple interest rate hikes and rising inflation.

“Not only are people more conscious of their spending not only because of inflation, I think it’s also because of a shorter Mardi Gras season,” Haydel said. “That’s going to affect us as well so just take a look around, take it all in, and just be realistic.”

Haydel and Bond say despite the rough or strong year many businesses experienced during 2023, they are encouraging business owners to be realistic and hope consumers will shop local for 2024.

“I always try to keep a shop local mentality whenever I go out,” Bond said. “If I’m going to Bailey’s to get my plywood, it’s small, locally owned, and someone who lives in the community. It’s nice.”

“I know it can be really discouraging to look at the numbers year over year and say, wow, we were down again; we’re going to be down again in 2024. It’s just the way it’s going to be,” Haydel said.

“Shop small when you can. Keep those dollars in your community. Keep those small business owners in business. It’s so important because those local dollars stay here and are important to our economy.”

