Pedestrian killed walking on Hwy 607 in Hancock County on New Year’s Day, MHP says

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, Jan. 1 at approximately 12:31 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 607 in Hancock County involving a pedestrian.

A 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 38-year-old Teuta Karaliu of Slidell, LA, was traveling south on Highway 607 when it collided with a pedestrian walking in the middle of the highway.

The Hancock County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the person killed in the wreck.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

We will update this story as new information comes in.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.