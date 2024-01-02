WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Pedestrian killed walking on Hwy 607 in Hancock County on New Year’s Day, MHP says

The Hancock County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the person killed in the wreck.
The Hancock County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the person killed in the wreck.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, Jan. 1 at approximately 12:31 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 607 in Hancock County involving a pedestrian.

A 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 38-year-old Teuta Karaliu of Slidell, LA, was traveling south on Highway 607 when it collided with a pedestrian walking in the middle of the highway.

The Hancock County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the person killed in the wreck.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

We will update this story as new information comes in.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
2 teens have died in early morning New Year’s Day crash
5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)
Judge temporarily blocks new court in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital
Families celebrated the New Year with a balloon drop at Margaritaville, and crowds cheered at...
Welcome to 2024! South Mississippi rings in the new year
Michael Thomas
Arrest in traffic death of ambulance medic in Mobile, victim identified
Woman escapes overnight house fire after moving into home
Woman escapes overnight house fire after moving into home

Latest News

Several elected officials took the oath and are now serving the citizens of Harrison County....
Harrison County officials sworn in to serve
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tanisha Chaisson, 43, at a home in Vancleave for...
Fourth suspect arrested in Jackson County shooting
Do you like rain? Good! We'll see several good chances over the next week. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway