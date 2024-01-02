WLOX Careers
Mobile man accused of setting car on fire while girlfriend was sitting inside

Investigators say the two got in a fight before the suspect lit the car on fire.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is accused of setting his girlfriend’s car on fire while she was still sitting inside.

According to Sergeant John Branscomb with the Elberta Police Department, the incident happened the morning of December 28 in Elberta.

Branscomb says the suspect 43-year-old Stuart Lindsay, and his girlfriend of twenty-five years, got into an argument while traveling down County Road 20.

Investigators say the victim pulled off the side of the road and Lindsay hopped out, doused the car in gasoline, and lit it.

Police say the victim was still inside the car, but was able to get out before being burned.

According to police, Lindsay fled the scene but was found about half a mile away hiding in the woods. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

Sergeant Branscomb says the suspect also kicked the victim in the face.

She was transported to the hospital and suffered minor injuries.

Lindsay was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on a $51,000 bond.

He’s charged with first-degree arson and third-degree domestic violence.

