Jason White elected Mississippi’s 62nd Speaker of the House

The Mississippi House of Representatives will have a new leader in 2024. Republican House members elected Rep. Jason White to serve as the next Speaker of the House.(WLBT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - On Jan. 2, the first day of the new year’s Legislative Session, the Mississippi House of Representatives elected Jason White as the state’s 62nd Speaker of the House. In a unanimous vote, 122 members showed their support for the incoming Speaker.

Speaker White has served as the Representative for District 48 which covers Attala, Carroll, Holmes, and Leake counties since 2012. In 2019, he was elected Speaker Pro Tempore alongside Speaker Phillip Gunn.

On December 5, 2023, the Republican Caucus, who have a two-thirds majority in the chamber, selected Jason White as their nominee for Speaker of the House.

Upon acceptance, Speaker White addressed the Chamber sharing his policy initiatives for the upcoming Legislative Term, specifically addressing education, healthcare, and the State’s retirement program. He acknowledged the tremendous strides Mississippi has made in education over the last twelve years but says there is more work to be done.

Speaker White will ask the House to consider legislation to reform both the funding formula and accountability model for K-12 education.

In regards to education, he will be asking the members to consider School Choice – legislation that would give parents the ability to choose a school that will best fit their child’s needs, especially in underperforming districts.

Working Mississippians lacking healthcare coverage is another priority for Speaker White. He shared the need to find more ways to ensure our state’s workforce without a government handout but with provider-led solutions.

Lastly, the Speaker spoke about the viability and sustainability of the Public Employees Retirement System (PERS), as well as the state’s spending and future tax cuts.

Recognizing Speaker White will be encouraging challenging conversations and an ambitious Session, he shares, “Our most rewarding days here for our State and her people, are when we are involved in those tough votes, the ones that really make you examine your core political philosophies as you weigh what’s best for Mississippi. Let’s lean into an even newer, better Mississippi than we might ever hope for or imagine.”

