WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway

(Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield on a Mississippi highway.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened on US-61 South near Old Colony Road in Claiborne County Tuesday morning.

It was there that a Chevrolet Cavalier hit a deer.

After being hit by the Chevrolet, the deer then hit a Nissan Maxima, entering through the vehicle’s windshield.

A passenger in the Maxima, Amanda Taylor, 23, of Jackson, was killed in the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
2 teens have died in early morning New Year’s Day crash
5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)
Judge temporarily blocks new court in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital
Families celebrated the New Year with a balloon drop at Margaritaville, and crowds cheered at...
Welcome to 2024! South Mississippi rings in the new year
Michael Thomas
Arrest in traffic death of ambulance medic in Mobile, victim identified
Woman escapes overnight house fire after moving into home
Woman escapes overnight house fire after moving into home

Latest News

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tanisha Chaisson, 43, at a home in Vancleave for...
Fourth suspect arrested in Jackson County shooting
Do you like rain? Good! We'll see several good chances over the next week. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
The sun is shining today! And the rain will likely be pouring tomorrow. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Several elected officials took the oath and are now serving the citizens of Harrison County.
Harrison County officials sworn in to serve