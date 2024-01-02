WLOX Careers
Harrison County officials sworn in to serve

Several elected officials took the oath and are now serving the citizens of Harrison County.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Several elected officials took the oath of office on Tuesday and are now serving the citizens of Harrison County.

Nearly 50 people from all walks of life put their right hands in the air and on Bibles for swearing-in ceremonies.

Some history was made by Angela Thrash. She’s the county’s first female to serve as Chancery Clerk.

“It’s very exciting. We have several females on the board, and the majority are female elected officials, so I’m excited about that and I’m excited to work with the board members and new elected officials in Harrison County,” Thrash said.

There was also plenty of attention on new sheriff Matt Haley. He took the oath and is now the county’s lead lawman. He’s replacing Sheriff Troy Peterson who retired.

“Although my title has changed, it’s just going to be another day at work,” Sheriff Haley said. “I’m going to put the safety and security of the citizens of Harrison County number one.”

Newly sworn in supervisors Nathan Barrett and Dan Cuevas went right to work, as the Board of Supervisors meeting began right after the ceremonies.

