Fourth suspect arrested in Jackson County shooting

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tanisha Chaisson, 43, at a home in Vancleave for her connection to a shooting in November of last year.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s office said Chaisson is charged with accessory after the fact.

The charges are related to a shooting that took place in Latimer where two teenagers are suspected of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

One of the teens, 16-year-old Elijah Zember, was out on bond for a separate drive-by-shooting at the time.

Matt Fletcher, 18, is also charged with shooting into a motor vehicle.

Another woman, Jaclyn Sisti, was also arrested and facing accessory charges.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s office said charges are also pending for the owner of the home where Chaisson was arrested.

