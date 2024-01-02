WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Fourth suspect arrested in Jackson County shooting

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tanisha Chaisson, 43, at a home in Vancleave for...
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tanisha Chaisson, 43, at a home in Vancleave for her connection to a shooting in November of last year.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tanisha Chaisson, 43, at a home in Vancleave for her connection to a shooting in November of last year.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s office said Chaisson is charged with accessory after the fact.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tanisha Chaisson, 43, at a home in Vancleave for...
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tanisha Chaisson, 43, at a home in Vancleave for her connection to a shooting in November of last year.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO))

The charges are related to a shooting that took place in Latimer where two teenagers are suspected of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

One of the teens, 16-year-old Elijah Zember, was out on bond for a separate drive-by-shooting at the time.

Matt Fletcher, 18, is also charged with shooting into a motor vehicle.

Another woman, Jaclyn Sisti, was also arrested and facing accessory charges.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s office said charges are also pending for the owner of the home where Chaisson was arrested.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
2 teens have died in early morning New Year’s Day crash
5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)
Judge temporarily blocks new court in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital
Families celebrated the New Year with a balloon drop at Margaritaville, and crowds cheered at...
Welcome to 2024! South Mississippi rings in the new year
Michael Thomas
Arrest in traffic death of ambulance medic in Mobile, victim identified
Woman escapes overnight house fire after moving into home
Woman escapes overnight house fire after moving into home

Latest News

Do you like rain? Good! We'll see several good chances over the next week. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
The sun is shining today! And the rain will likely be pouring tomorrow. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Temps in the 30s and wind chill in the 20s... it's feeling very cold this morning in South MS!...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Blake Brannon and Matt DeGregorio were in the Super Dome to share what they saw at the Sugar Bowl
2024 Sugar Bowl wrap with the WLOX Sports team; Washington heading to national title game