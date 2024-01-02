The Drop: Ocean Springs Ball Drop celebration brings crowds downtown

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -The Ocean Springs first-ever New Year Ball Drop brought thousands to the City of Discovery.

The aftermath left excitement to make it another annual festivity. Gold and silver confetti reflected off of the roads in Ocean Springs.

City leaders hosted the first ball drop in hopes of bringing more visitors to Jackson County.

“We were busy up until the time to close. It was a really really good night,” Rick Thomas, Murky Waters Assistant General Manager said.

Thomas said celebrating the new year here promotes businesses and brings exposure to up-and-coming eateries.

“We have a lot of people coming in early to basically pregame for the night, different restaurants to get something to eat and maybe pick up this or that in the little shop downtown. Get a good chance to see our area what’s in the area. It’s not only good business for New Year’s but people get to see the area,” Thomas said.

Over at Kilwins, Kimberly Green notes her shop keeps their doors open until 10 p.m.

“We saw a flux of people come in. We brought in a lot of business for us and next year we plan on staying open later till midnight,” Green said.

Owners believe making the Ocean Springs Ball Drop an annual event could spike an economic boost in the city.

“When I saw the setup it looked really cool and we saw some videos too of just everybody down there. It just looked like the Macy’s Day parade,” Antonio Tommasone said.

“A lot of locals were out. It looked like a lot of tourists too. It was fun,” Ocean Springs resident Nick Evans said.

There’s no confirmation yet if Ocean Springs will hold the Ball Drop to ring in 2025.

