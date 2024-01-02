WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

The Drop: Ocean Springs Ball Drop celebration brings crowds downtown

City leaders hosted the first ball drop in hopes of bringing more visitors to Jackson County.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -The Ocean Springs first-ever New Year Ball Drop brought thousands to the City of Discovery.

The aftermath left excitement to make it another annual festivity. Gold and silver confetti reflected off of the roads in Ocean Springs.

City leaders hosted the first ball drop in hopes of bringing more visitors to Jackson County.

“We were busy up until the time to close. It was a really really good night,” Rick Thomas, Murky Waters Assistant General Manager said.

Thomas said celebrating the new year here promotes businesses and brings exposure to up-and-coming eateries.

“We have a lot of people coming in early to basically pregame for the night, different restaurants to get something to eat and maybe pick up this or that in the little shop downtown. Get a good chance to see our area what’s in the area. It’s not only good business for New Year’s but people get to see the area,” Thomas said.

Over at Kilwins, Kimberly Green notes her shop keeps their doors open until 10 p.m.

“We saw a flux of people come in. We brought in a lot of business for us and next year we plan on staying open later till midnight,” Green said.

Owners believe making the Ocean Springs Ball Drop an annual event could spike an economic boost in the city.

“When I saw the setup it looked really cool and we saw some videos too of just everybody down there. It just looked like the Macy’s Day parade,” Antonio Tommasone said.

“A lot of locals were out. It looked like a lot of tourists too. It was fun,” Ocean Springs resident Nick Evans said.

There’s no confirmation yet if Ocean Springs will hold the Ball Drop to ring in 2025.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS worker killed in Mobile traffic accident
Hayden Bonta, 17
Mississippi teen killed during hunting accident; appears accidental, authorities say
Joseph Ladnier, 60, has been found dead on Chunchula Landfill Road in the Chunchula community...
BREAKING: Missing Hurley man found dead in rural Alabama
Sammy Patrick
WANTED: Scott Co. man accused of shooting elderly woman to death, setting body on fire
It's time to ring in the New Year!
LIST: New Year’s Eve events and celebrations happening across the Coast

Latest News

A report from the Small Business Administration says stores received a massive surge in...
Small businesses receive mixed reactions from 2023 sales
Sammy Patrick
Suspect wanted for capital murder of elderly Scott Co. woman accused of robbing Subway in Mississippi
According to state law, drivers are required to move over to the next lane when an emergency...
State troopers highlight ‘Move Over’ law amid deadly crash
Stephanie Poole joins us live with what some businesses have to say about the first Ocean...
LIVE: Ocean Springs New Year's Eve Ball Drop impact