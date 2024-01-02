Biloxi man arrested after 5-hour standoff with police

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police arrested Joshua Ivan Crawford, 40, on several charges following a 5-hour standoff at his home in the 14000 block of Woodland Hills Drive during the New Year’s Eve holiday.

Crawford is now facing several charges: aggravated domestic violence, being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The standoff began Sunday evening when officers arrived at Crawford’s home.

Police were called to Crawford's home Sunday night, and didn't surrender until the next day. (Biloxi Police Department)

He eventually surrendered to police the following morning.

According to Biloxi Police, Crawford was out on bond for a previous felony at the time. He is not bondable for this charge, but was given a combined $125,000 in bonds for the other charges.

Crawford was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center after his arrest.

