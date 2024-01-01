WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Welcome to 2024! South Mississippi rings in the New Year

Families celebrated the New Year with a balloon drop at Margaritaville, and crowds cheered at the Downtown Ocean Springs Ball Drop.
By Noah Noble and WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - Families and visitors celebrated the New Year early with a balloon drop at Margaritaville.

The Crawford family got to take part of the family-friendly atmosphere.

“Stay away from the casino vibe and get into the family friendly environment. It kind of gives you a peace of mind, chill out a little bit, let them have a good time,” they said.

Parents told us their kids enjoyed the fun games and rides, and visitors from across the country said they loved the Coast.

“We’re here from Michigan. We’re just down here to party and have a good time. Super exciting. We have a Dave and Busters but it’s nothing like this, this is amazing,” the Jost family said.

In Ocean Springs, revelers rang in the New Year with the city’s first ever ball drop as they bid farewell to 2023 and welcomed 2024.

Families celebrated the New Year with a balloon drop at Margaritaville, and crowds cheered at...
Families celebrated the New Year with a balloon drop at Margaritaville, and crowds cheered at the Downtown Ocean Springs Ball Drop.(WLOX)

Happy New Year’s from WLOX!

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS worker killed in Mobile traffic accident
Hayden Bonta, 17
Mississippi teen killed during hunting accident; appears accidental, authorities say
Sammy Patrick
Suspect identified after elderly woman shot to death, set on fire in Mississippi
Joseph Ladnier, 60, has been found dead on Chunchula Landfill Road in the Chunchula community...
BREAKING: Missing Hurley man found dead in rural Alabama
It's time to ring in the New Year!
LIST: New Year’s Eve events and celebrations happening across the Coast

Latest News

Families celebrated the New Year with a balloon drop at Margaritaville, and crowds cheered at...
Welcome to 2024! South Mississippi rings in the New Year
Happy New Year! Today brings some 60s in the afternoon. And then a cold front turns our...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
Jackson community blames poor bridge quality for death of missing man
Jackson community blames poor bridge quality for death of missing man
U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate smiles on Aug. 19, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio...
Judge allows new court in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital, rejecting NAACP request to stop it
It’s been married 41 years since the pair said, ‘I do,’ and they look forward to another 41...
South Mississippians prepare New Year’s food traditions