Welcome to 2024! South Mississippi rings in the New Year

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - Families and visitors celebrated the New Year early with a balloon drop at Margaritaville.

The Crawford family got to take part of the family-friendly atmosphere.

“Stay away from the casino vibe and get into the family friendly environment. It kind of gives you a peace of mind, chill out a little bit, let them have a good time,” they said.

Parents told us their kids enjoyed the fun games and rides, and visitors from across the country said they loved the Coast.

“We’re here from Michigan. We’re just down here to party and have a good time. Super exciting. We have a Dave and Busters but it’s nothing like this, this is amazing,” the Jost family said.

In Ocean Springs, revelers rang in the New Year with the city’s first ever ball drop as they bid farewell to 2023 and welcomed 2024.

