State auditor details where welfare scandal investigation stands now

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White revealed the hard truth he has to tell the people who could have benefited from the millions of dollars stolen in the state’s largest welfare scandal.

“It’s never coming back,” White said. “It’s gone. There is no way to bring it back.”

Four years ago, White’s office launched the investigation into what would become the state’s largest public corruption scandal in its history.

White said it’s been reported that $77 million of TANF, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, was misspent.

White said that number is much larger.

“I would say that the most conservative estimate is that it was $77 million, White said. “If you look at all of the pools of money that were likely misspent, it’s more like $100 million. Really.

“That’s why we say this is the largest public fraud scheme in the history of the state.”

White said if his office wouldn’t have acted quickly with the district attorney in Hinds County four years ago that number would have been higher.

He said Nancy New and Zach New’s nonprofit, The Mississippi Community Education Center, was about to get another $8 million in December 2019.

“That’s the nonprofit that was pulling down all this welfare money and then spending it fraudulently,” White said. “Now, the head of DHS (Mississippi Department of Human Services) back then, that’s John Davis,

“Nancy New and Zach New, all three of those folks, have pleaded guilty to charges.”

White said the News and Davis are three of the six people who have entered guilty pleas and are subject to prison sentences. He said there are about 30 other people who face civil suits in order to get the misspent money back.

White said the state has gotten money back from one person.

“The state has primarily recouped money from Brett Favre,” White said. “About $1.1 million went to Favre Enterprises. So, really, that $1.1. million dollars, that’s the biggest chunk of money that the state has recouped

“For the other $99 million dollars of TANF funds that’s still out there, the state is going try to have to get back through litigation.”

Favre is just one of the well-known names that surfaced in the welfare scandal.

This year, former Governor Phil Bryant found his name in the mix.

Neither ,Favre nor Bryant currently face criminal charges.

White said what happens next is not up to him.

“The call about anybody else, regardless of who we are talking, the call about whether to indict anybody else is going to be on federal prosecutors,” White said.

Another name mentioned in the scandal is an institution, The University of Southern Mississippi.

When asked if he thought USM would be on the hook for any money, White said that’s in the hands of the state.

“Five million dollars of this welfare money went to pay for this very, very fancy volleyball court,” White said. “It should have gone to poor folks. Folks were saying at the time, ‘Well, if we build this volleyball court it will be used by the at-risk community here in Hattiesburg.’”

White said his office did some digging and realized it was never used for poor folks in Hattiesburg.

“Bottom line is that money was spent in a way that is not allowed under TANF rules,” White said. “Really, it’s going to be up to state’s attorneys and the judges to figure out how do we get that money back in the door, and who has to pay for it.”

White said his work now is to make sure corruption of this magnitude never happens again.

“The Department of Human Services, which handles all of the TANF money, they really revitalized an internal fraud investigation unit,” White said. “So, that’s an internal group of employees over there who are suppose to help root out fraud before it gets too big.

“What we did in the auditor’s office is said, ’That’s great! That’s a new protective measure for the taxpayers,’” White said. “But, oh, by the way, any time that unit discovers fraud, they are legally required to report it to my office and the attorney general’s office.”

As for what happens next with the investigation, White said it has two sides:

The criminal side is up to federal prosecutors now.

On the civil side, the state is suing multiple people to get as much of the welfare money back as possible, which White said could take years.

White added the six who have pleaded guilty have not started serving time yet. White explained judges and prosecutors do this so the individuals can cooperate with prosecutors and give them more information.

