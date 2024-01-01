Star Ole Miss QB Jaxon Dart makes decision ahead of 2024 season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss football’s star quarterback Jaxon Dart has made his decision ahead of the 2024 season on whether he will stay another year in Oxford or declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dart led the Rebels to its first-ever 11-win season in program history after No. 11 Ole Miss beat No. 10 Penn State 38-25 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

After arguably the best game of his collegiate career against the Nittany Lions - who statistically had the number one-ranked defense in the country - and despite the NFL Draft looming, Dart announced that he will return to Ole Miss next year for his final season.

Dart threw for 379 yards, tallied four total touchdowns (three passing and one rushing), and had zero turnovers in the Peach Bowl.

The Rebels will return key players such as wide receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins, defensive linemen JJ Pegues and Jared Ivy, and tight end Caden Pieskorn - who was named the offensive player of the game in the Peach Bowl - along with Dart.

Ole Miss will bring in the number one-ranked transfer portal class and the number thirteen-ranked overall class as things stand for the 2024 season.

