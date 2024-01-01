WLOX Careers
South Mississippians prepare New Year’s food traditions

By Lauren Martinez
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Many New Year celebrations are underway, but what’s a party without delicious food, especially dishes with positive meanings to pair with them?

In Woolmarket, married couple Anita and Fred Echols run Woolmarket Produce and More. For a decade, the couple has bonded over business and food.

Just hours before the New Year, the duo has prepared traditional meals dating back to the Civil War that are believed to bring good fortune.

“Well, it’s a family tradition,” says Anita. Our families and friends used to get together. We always have and we make a big meal and everybody chips in and just we’re hoping to bring us some good luck and some good health and just bring family and friends closer together.”

She says each dish has a story to tell.

“So, black-eyed peas we have this every year for good luck,” she says. We have any type of greens you can have cabbage, turnip greens, collard greens mustard, and that is for wealth. We have cornbread that represents the gold. We have any kind of pork; whatever you like that is for the bountiful prosperity coming into the new year. Then we have sliced tomatoes and that is going to be for your health.”

Anita says she hopes to improve the health of both herself and her husband in 2024.

“Oh the new year, happiness and health, we both want to feel better in the new year and I’d love to be able to travel more in the New Year,” said Anita.

It’s been married 41 years since the pair said, ‘I do,’ and they look forward to another 41 years of serving the community together.

Woolmarket Produce And More (8416 Woolmarket Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532) will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

You can find their regular business hours on their Facebook page, Woolmarket Produce And More.

