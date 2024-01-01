WLOX Careers
New Year’s Eve 4-wheeler wreck leaves man critically injured

Mud-covered ATV
A man was critically injured when an all-terrain vehicle wrecked in Jones County Sunday night.(Pixabay)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:20 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Firefighters from a trio of Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to an all-terrain vehicle wreck that left at least one man critically injured.

Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge and Hebron VFDs responded about 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of an ATV collision with severe injuries near the 800 block of Summerland Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found one adult male on scene with what appeared to be critical injuries after having been ejected from the vehicle.

The four wheeler reportedly had been traveling on Summerland Road and was found lying on its side in the ditch.

Reports at the scene were that a second person also was involved in the incident and had fled the scene on foot.

It was not known if that person was hurt in the wreck

Emserv Ambulance Service treated and transported the critically-injured adult to the emergency department.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was also on scene.

