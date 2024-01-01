Monday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
Happy New Year! Today brings some 60s in the afternoon. And then a cold front turns our weather chillier for tomorrow. Plus, Wednesday looks wet.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Move over 2023, it’s time for 2024 to take center stage... happy new year, everyone! This morning’s weather may bring some patches of fog along with chilly temps in the 30s, 40s, and 50s across South Mississippi. Today will be partly cloudy. And we can’t rule out a few hit-or-miss rain showers. A cool front is approaching the area and most of the rain showers will move from Texas and Louisiana out into the Gulf, either completely missing our Mississippi Coast or barely clipping our area. Behind this cold front, things turn colder tonight with overnight lows dropping into the 30s and some spots may freeze. Tomorrow will be dry as high pressure takes over. Plan on chilly temps all day tomorrow with highs in the 50s. Then, a rain system arrives on Wednesday with a much higher chance for showers.

