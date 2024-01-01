WLOX Careers
Jackson family escapes overnight house fire

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson family escaped an overnight house fire.

The blaze broke out before 2 a.m. on Santa Clair Road near Terry Road.

Flames and a thick plume of smoke could be seen from afar shooting through the roof of the home.

Firefighters have not said what started the fire.

