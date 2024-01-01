Jackson community blames poor bridge quality for death of missing man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For eight days, 54-year-old Arthur Woods was missing and those in the neighborhood had no idea where he could have gone.

That is until Woods’ vehicle was found in a creek near a bridge that locals consider life-threatening.

“It didn’t take someone to lose their life to fix that bridge,” Reverend P.J. Williams, Pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Jackson, said.

Reverend Williams says the bridge near his church on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive has been a concern in his community for years.

“It had been torn down so many times, even a truck ran into the bridge. It stayed in about a month or two and people started living in the truck. And you can see this fence right here, cars ran and hit it. They never did fix that, and that happened about three years ago,” Williams explained.

The bridge, which lacks barriers, signs, or warnings, is a hazard that Williams believes caused the death of Woods on Friday, December 22.

“The car went off and he didn’t have no way to stop him. He didn’t have a chance,” Williams said.

Friday, after a vehicle was found in the creek, Williams says Jackson Police called him asking for any video surveillance that could help locate Woods.

Saturday, Woods was found downstream in the creek, away from his car.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes also believes the lack of barriers in the area contributed to Woods’ death.

“Someone needs to be held liable for the death of the young man here at this bridge. Dr. Williams and others have been fighting for years, trying to get the city, the county, and the state to come and put the proper railings and a new culvert for this bridge,” Stokes said.

While the bridge is located inside city limits and was initially built by the city over 20 years ago, Councilman Stokes claims repairs are Hinds County’s responsibility.

“On every car tag, you have road and bridge money that’s supposed to be used to repair bridges like this. And it’s not being done and it’s not been done properly,” Stokes explained.

“They need to come out and do something. And maybe now, but it didn’t take someone to lose a life,” Williams said.

Woods’ death is still an ongoing investigation.

