How the Saints can make the playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints postseason dreams were kept alive after they beat Tampa Bay, 23-13.

The Black and Gold have two paths to a playoff berth, winning the NFC South or grabbing the final wild card spot.

To capture the NFC South: Saints will need to beat the Falcons at the Caesars Superdome (Kickoff is at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7), and the Panthers are victorious over the Buccaneers.

For the wild card spot: Saints win, Cardinals beat the Seahawks, and the Bears beat the Packers/Vikings.

The Saints have missed the playoffs two straight seasons.

