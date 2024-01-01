Historical weather in 2023 in South Mississippi
1st warmest and 2nd driest year for Gulfport-Biloxi since records began in the 1890s
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The year 2023 was one for the weather record books in South Mississippi. The year overall was hot and dry. And that hotness was at least partially related to the dryness.
The part of 2023 with the lowest rainfall compared to normal was in the summer and fall. That time of year is usually one of South Mississippi’s wetter parts of the year. But, 2023 sometimes brought days and days and week and weeks of rain-free weather and worsening drought conditions. In the summer, this drier pattern was due in part to persistent high pressure over our region. That weather pattern really limited our usual pop-up thunderstorms from developing. It also kept most big rain systems, including hurricanes, far away from Coastal Mississippi which further reduced our rain totals.
With little to no rain to help cool it off for much of the summer, it’s no wonder why temperatures soared to scorching values. Gulfport-Biloxi even managed to make history in August and actually hit a blazingly hot 107 degrees for their first time ever since records began in the 1890s.
Continuing on the note of temperature, every month of 2023 had above-normal temperatures in Gulfport-Biloxi. It’s very easy to notice when a month like August, which is normally hot, is even hotter than usual. But, above-normal temperatures may actually be a bit sneakier when a usually cool month like January or February isn’t as cool as it usually is.
“Because of our well above-normal temperatures in January, February, and August along with no months of overall below-normal temperatures, this is why the overall year 2023 was able to rank at the top of the list of warmest years since the 1890s” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Monday.
“As far as ranking the years goes, my ranking is not considered official and those seeking official information should consult the National Weather Service,” Williams continued. “But, I wanted my ranking methodology to be fair when comparing all the years. So, I omitted many years from the ranking because they were missing months of temperature or rainfall data records which could skew the ranking when comparing to dozens of other years.”
“It’s important to note that even if you include the years with missing temperature data that I omitted from the ranking, 2023 would still be in the top 10 warmest years,” said Williams.
You can take a look at the 2023′s weather by the numbers in all of the images below! This data was provided by a National Weather Service station located at the Gulfport-Biloxi airport. And weather records have been kept since the 1890s in the Gulfport-Biloxi area which is the longest period of record of any site in Coastal Mississippi.
2023 IN REVIEW - TEMPERATURES
2023 IN REVIEW - RAINFALL
2023 COMPARED TO RECENT YEARS
