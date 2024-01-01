WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Gender-neutral toy aisles are now the law in California

The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.
The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.(nomadsoulphotos via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ringing in the new year means new state laws across the country.

One new law in California now requires major retailers to have gender-neutral toy aisles.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the legislation into law in 2021, and it went into effect on Monday.

The new law applies to retailers with physical stores in California that sell childcare items or toys. Retailers subject to the law must also have at least 500 employees.

The law requires those stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.

Stores that don’t comply with the law could face a $250 fine for the first violation and up to $500 for any subsequent violations.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS worker killed in Mobile traffic accident
Hayden Bonta, 17
Mississippi teen killed during hunting accident; appears accidental, authorities say
Sammy Patrick
WANTED: Scott Co. man accused of shooting elderly woman to death, setting body on fire
Joseph Ladnier, 60, has been found dead on Chunchula Landfill Road in the Chunchula community...
BREAKING: Missing Hurley man found dead in rural Alabama
It's time to ring in the New Year!
LIST: New Year’s Eve events and celebrations happening across the Coast

Latest News

It's New Year's Day which means New Year's traditions. One of which is eating black-eyed peas...
Peas and cabbage served at Gulf Hills Golf Resort
The City of Moss Point is hosting its first-ever Kings Parade this year on January 6.
Happening January 6: Moss Point Kings Parade
Makin' Groceries is known for good food! Owner Lauren Turner Christy is in the kitchen to tell...
In the Kitchen with Makin' Groceries
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center has plenty going on right now, including a Winter Break Camp to...
Happening January 2-5: Lynn Meadows Discovery Center hosting Winter Break Camp