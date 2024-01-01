2024 fitness goals: wearable tech & Mardi Gras outfits

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - We’ve heard the saying “New Year, New You.”

At Seaside Fitness in Ocean Springs, they’re ahead of the curve on that journey as Adrea Maxwell’s class is stepping into 2024 with some added motivation.

Her students are not only beginning their 2024 fitness goals, but they’re also getting ready for Mardi Gras ball season.

“We actually start at the end of the summer with all of our practices, so that’s why we hit the gym real hard. You’d love to go for a week and be in shape, but of course, that’s not a thing. Ninety percent of the people that come here are trying to fit into those hand-made sequin costume short-shorts, or those ball gowns. Yes, we train really hard in here as it gets closer to Mardi Gras.” Maxwell said.

They also want to keep up with the latest trends of 2024, which includes “wearable technology,” or smart watches.

“They monitor your blood pressure, your heart rate. I had a baby last year, and I wore my watch so I could keep up with all that stuff when I was pregnant, too. All that really did help, and when I’m teaching in here, it’s got the timer on it.”

They tell us that keeps them moving forward and ready for the Mardi Gras season and beyond.

“You get into good shape and realize you can keep going and it really does help.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.