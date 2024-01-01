WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

2 teens have died in early morning New Year’s Day crash

Fatal crash generic image
Fatal crash generic image(Source: KNOE)
By Ross McLeod and Diamond Paylor
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At 5:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day, a stolen vehicle with five teenagers crashed on 3400 block of 35th Ave.

One teenager was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to Lauderdale County Coroner Stella McMahan.

A second teenager was pronounced dead Monday evening as a result of injuries from the wreck, according to Detective Chanetta Stevens from the Meridian Police Department.

Three of the teenagers involved in the wreck were airlifted to area hospitals in critical condition, according to the Meridian Police Department.

One person fled the scene on foot.

The Coroner’s office is releasing no names due to the age of the people involved in the crash.

The Meridian Police Department is handling the investigation.

MPD says the investigation is ongoing, and it sends condolences to the members of the families involved.

This is a developing story. News 11 will bring you the latest information, if any becomes available.

Copyright 2024 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS worker killed in Mobile traffic accident
Hayden Bonta, 17
Mississippi teen killed during hunting accident; appears accidental, authorities say
Joseph Ladnier, 60, has been found dead on Chunchula Landfill Road in the Chunchula community...
BREAKING: Missing Hurley man found dead in rural Alabama
Sammy Patrick
WANTED: Scott Co. man accused of shooting elderly woman to death, setting body on fire
It's time to ring in the New Year!
LIST: New Year’s Eve events and celebrations happening across the Coast

Latest News

Sammy Patrick
Suspect wanted for capital murder of elderly Scott Co. woman accused of robbing Subway in Mississippi
According to state law, drivers are required to move over to the next lane when an emergency...
State troopers highlight ‘Move Over’ law amid deadly crash
Stephanie Poole joins us live with what some businesses have to say about the first Ocean...
LIVE: Ocean Springs New Year's Eve Ball Drop impact
Noah Noble met with state troopers today who are emphasizing the state's 'Move Over' law.
LIVE: State troopers highlight 'Move Over' law amid deadly crash
We've head the saying "New Year, New You." At Seaside Fitness in Ocean Springs, they're ahead...
2024 fitness goals: wearable tech & Mardi Gras outfits