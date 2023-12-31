WLOX Careers
Saints dominate Buccaneers, 23-13, keep playoff hopes alive

Taysom Hill (7) celebrates his first-half touchdown reception Sunday (Dec. 31) in the Saints'...
Taysom Hill (7) celebrates his first-half touchdown reception Sunday (Dec. 31) in the Saints' game against the Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WVUE) - So you’re telling me there’s a chance?

Yes, the Saints’ playoff hopes are still alive. They defeated Tampa Bay, 23-13, keeping their postseason dreams intact going into Week 18.

The Saints will need to beat Atlanta at home next Sunday, and have the Panthers triumph over the visiting Buccaneers to win the NFC South. There’s also a slim chance in their wild-card race, but that’s more complicated.

New Orleans forced four turnovers in this NFC South battle. Jonathan Abram and Alontae Taylor intercepted Baker Mayfield. The Saints also forced two fumbles.

Derek Carr completed 24 of 32 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints came out on fire in their opening possession, scoring a touchdown on their first drive as Carr connected with Juwan Johnson for a 4-yard touchdown.

Carr wasn’t done in the first half. He found Taysom Hill for a 22-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The Buccaneers entered the contest with a four-game winning streak and could have clinched the division with a victory. They had beaten New Orleans in their previous meeting this season, 26-9.

