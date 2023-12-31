Harrison County Fire Rescue fights three structure fires in 24 hours

WLOX Careers
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Over the last 24 hours, firefighters with Harrison County Fire Rescue battled three structure fires, all located in west Harrison County.

The first house fire led to one person being injured, later being transported to Mobile, Ala. to be treated for burns.

The latest was reported early Sunday morning. Although no one was home at the time, officials say as a result, the house was destroyed. CRTC and Pass Christian FD were both called for assistance. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Hours before, it was a mobile home that caught flames. According to Chief Pat Sullivan, a heater was the cause of the fire.

