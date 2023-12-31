Arrest in traffic death of ambulance medic in Mobile, victim identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say that one man is under arrest in connection with a traffic accident that killed an ambulance medic in Mobile.

Police say Michael Thomas is charged with manslaughter, assault, and felony driving under the influence.

They say the victim is a 30 year old female ASAP Medic employee.

ASAP EMS identifies the medic as EMT Mary “Katie” Pipkins.

Police say they responded Saturday, December 30, 2023, at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a fatal traffic collision westbound on Moffett Road near Shelton Beach Road.

They say preliminary findings from the investigation revealed that the incident occurred when one vehicle collided with the rear of another vehicle, which was towing a utility trailer.

Police say an ASAP Ambulance from Mississippi, returning from a prior medical call, stopped to offer assistance.

They say another vehicle, operated by 35 year old Michael Thomas, struck both the female driver of one of the vehicles and a 30-year-old female ASAP Medic.

According to Mobile Police, the 30-year-old female ASAP Medic employee was pronounced deceased at the scene.

They say the 28-year-old female driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Police say subsequent investigations revealed that Michael Thomas exhibited signs of impairment, and he was taken into custody.

Mobile Police also say the case remains an ongoing investigation.

