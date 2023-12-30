Sunny and cool this weekend

It has been frosty this morning, but we’re going to see tons of sunshine today! Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon despite all the sunshine. It’s going to be another cold night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. People, pets, and plants will need to be protected again.

New Year’s Eve will be dry and just a bit warmer. High temperatures will be in the low 60s, and we’ll see a mostly sunny sky. If you’re going to be celebrating later that night, the weather will be quiet. Temperatures around midnight will be in the low 50s. Eventually we’ll drop into the mid 40s by the sunrise.

We’ll warm up a little more on New Year’s Day with highs in the mid 60s. A quick moving front will bring a few hit or miss showers in the afternoon, but it looks like any rain will be light. We’ll cool back down by Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A low pressure system in the Gulf will likely bring rain on Wednesday. It will be a chilly rain with highs in the low 50s.

