WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Sunny and cool this weekend

Sunny and cool this weekend
By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It has been frosty this morning, but we’re going to see tons of sunshine today! Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon despite all the sunshine. It’s going to be another cold night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. People, pets, and plants will need to be protected again.

New Year’s Eve will be dry and just a bit warmer. High temperatures will be in the low 60s, and we’ll see a mostly sunny sky. If you’re going to be celebrating later that night, the weather will be quiet. Temperatures around midnight will be in the low 50s. Eventually we’ll drop into the mid 40s by the sunrise.

We’ll warm up a little more on New Year’s Day with highs in the mid 60s. A quick moving front will bring a few hit or miss showers in the afternoon, but it looks like any rain will be light. We’ll cool back down by Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A low pressure system in the Gulf will likely bring rain on Wednesday. It will be a chilly rain with highs in the low 50s.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Ladnier, 60, has been found dead on Chunchula Landfill Road in the Chunchula community...
BREAKING: Missing Hurley man found dead in rural Alabama
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
UPDATE: Missing Hurley man’s truck located in Alabama
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently released from an eight-year prison sentence for conspiring to...
‘First selfie of freedom!’ Gypsy Rose breaks internet with first post-prison selfie
American Family Radio's Don Wildmon sits at his desk in his Tupelo, Miss., office March 3,...
Founder of the American Family Association dies in Mississippi
Who Investigates the Sheriff? In Mississippi, Often No One.

Latest News

Sunny and cool this weekend
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX LOGO
Freeze expected tonight
Eric's First Alert Forecast Dec 29, 2023
Freeze Saturday morning, looking good for New Year's Eve celebrations
Eric's First Alert Forecast Dec 29, 2023
Freeze possible again Saturday morning