Saints looking to spoil NFC South, playoff-clinching hopes against division-rival Buccaneers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After a Week 16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and wins by the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Saints are no longer in control of their playoff hopes going into a Week 17 matchup against the Bucs.

In a must-win game for New Orleans, the Saints will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Baker Mayfield-led Buccaneers, which is arguably the hottest team in the NFC and currently have the longest win streak going in the conference, as they’ve won their last four games.

Both the Saints and Buccaneers understand what’s at stake this weekend. With a Buccaneers win or a tie plus a loss by the Atlanta Falcons, they will clinch both a playoff birth and the NFC South title.

Saints coach Dennis Allen understands that the Bucs will be tough to handle going into the potential divisional and playoff-clinching matchup.

“Yeah, look, I think them as a team, I think they’re playing really well. You know, like they had four takeaways in the game the other day against Jacksonville,” Allen said.

“You know, offensively, I think over the last month they’ve run the ball better. So I think they’re running the ball effectively. They certainly have a lot of explosive weapons in the passing game,” Allen said. “I think the quarterback is playing really well. I think he’s, you know, able to throw the ball on time with rhythm and accuracy.”

The Saints and the Buccaneers will kick off from Raymond James Stadium on New Year’s Eve at noon.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.