Pass Christian market vendors celebrate last Saturday of 2023, optimistic about next year

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday mornings at War Memorial Park in Pass Christian are a time for local vendors to show off their merchandise.

“We’re here on the beach and it’s just beautiful, the weather most of the time is like this,” said Perry Guy. “Nice with the sun out.”

Guy is a local author and has been a part of the Pass Market for a year now, selling his books among other locals.

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet some really cool people,” he notes. “There’s some fantastic folks that come through here that are visiting and are guests who are coming through and have a second home here.”

He notes local markets like this are beneficial to him and his work, serving as a way to help get his name and image out to the public while being affordable.

“I can keep my prices low since I’m retailing the books myself,” said Guy. “It’s a great value and people are really looking for a great value today.”

Another vendor who can be spotted at the market agrees with Guy but only knows about the market after finding it during a walk in the park.

“I’ve come to this park for years,” said Avis Bourdette. “I would walk my dog and come here, and I knew a lot of the vendors before I became one myself. I’ve always wanted to become one and now I am.”

Bourdette has been a vendor for two years at the market and after retiring from her job, decided to spend her Saturday mornings selling her and her partner’s jewelry. According to her, people will show up for the vendors but noticed a spike in December because of Christmas.

“People were still getting that last-minute Christmas present, and I must’ve seen from 50 to 100 people, I lost count,” said Bourdette.

Both vendors say while 2023 was a good year for them, they are ready to turn the page to 2024 and encourage other people to either come out and support the vendors or become one themselves.

“It doesn’t cost anything besides your time and effort,” said Guy.

“I would tell them if they want to meet people, have fun while growing and developing yourself, this is the place to be,” said Bourdette. “There are other vendors here who are most helpful and if you have trouble with setting up your table, anyone’s here to gladly help and support you.”

While this is the last Saturday for 2023, the market will continue next week.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.