Mississippi teen killed during hunting accident; appears accidental, authorities say

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager was killed during a hunting accident in Carroll County on Friday.

According to a press release by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks responded to the call on County Road.

Hayden Bonta, 17, of Ocean Springs, was declared dead by the coroner.

An investigation is being conducted, but the shooting appears accidental, the press release says.

“Our prayers are certainly with the Bonta family and their friends during this tragic time,” said Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker. “The death of a teenager is never easy; I ask all of our citizens to hold this family up in prayer in the coming days.”

This is the second person to be killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

