Man killed during hunting accident in Smith County

(KEYC News Now Photo, File)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after a hunting accident in Smith County.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the accident around 5:30 Friday evening on Forestry Service Road.

Deputies and first responders both arrived on the scene and learned that a male subject had sustained a gunshot wound while hunting.

Moments later, he succumbed to his injuries. No names are being released at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks with the assistance of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

