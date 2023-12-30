WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Man accused of attempting to kidnap 4-year-old child at Walmart

A Florida man is accused of attempting to take a 4-year-old child away from their family at Walmart. (Source: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities say a man is under arrest after an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart on Friday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Walmart in the Lehigh Acres area about an attempted kidnapping.

According to deputies, the man, later identified as Pablo Pintueles Hernandez, attempted to take a 4-year-old child away from his family while at the store.

Hernandez reportedly grabbed the child’s wrist and forced him to go in his direction before a family member intervened and pulled the child back.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance footage confirmed the man’s actions.

“What this criminal did is incredibly disturbing,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

Authorities responded to Hernandez’s residence within the hour and took him into custody.

Investigators said they found that Hernandez grabbed the child’s wrist, pulled him, and told the boy “Let’s go.” He restrained the child’s movement and directed him to walk with him.

“I never want anyone in Lee County to feel unsafe, especially going on a simple shopping trip,” Marceno said.

Detectives established probable cause to arrest Hernandez for false imprisonment of a child 13 years old and under.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Ladnier, 60, has been found dead on Chunchula Landfill Road in the Chunchula community...
BREAKING: Missing Hurley man found dead in rural Alabama
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
UPDATE: Missing Hurley man’s truck located in Alabama
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently released from an eight-year prison sentence for conspiring to...
‘First selfie of freedom!’ Gypsy Rose breaks internet with first post-prison selfie
American Family Radio's Don Wildmon sits at his desk in his Tupelo, Miss., office March 3,...
Founder of the American Family Association dies in Mississippi
Who Investigates the Sheriff? In Mississippi, Often No One.

Latest News

Hayden Bonta, 17
Mississippi teen killed during hunting accident; appears accidental, authorities say
Man killed during hunting accident in Smith County
A neighbor is being called a hero for helping a woman and her son escape a domestic violence...
‘He was trying to get them’: Neighbor helps woman and her son escape abusive man
A Florida man is accused of attempting to take a 4-year-old child away from his family.
Florida man accused of attempting to kidnap a child at Walmart